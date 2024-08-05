Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have made three arrests over the weekend following a serious assault on the Shire Lodge estate.

Although police have not confirmed the nature of the man’s injuries, this newspaper has been told that the victim was slashed to the head with a machete in the incident on Saturday (August 3).

The air ambulance landed at Pytchley Court shops following the incident at about 4pm in Mull Drive, and the man was transported to University Hospital Coventry.

Although he sustained a serious injury, it is not believed to be life-threatening.

During the early hours of Sunday, August 4, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both of Corby, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and wounding with intent respectively.

While a 37-year-old Corby man was arrested in the evening of Sunday, August 4, on suspicion of affray and robbery.

All three have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The incident is not connected to second stabbing at The Phoenix pub in Beanfield Avenue that happened yesterday (Sunday). This newspaper had requested further details on both incidents from the police yesterday (Sunday) morning following concerning speculation on social media, but our queries went unanswered.

Detectives investigating this incident would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist them.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000461373 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.