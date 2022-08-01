Man wanted over Corby Old Village assault

Police want to speak to this man

Police investigating a Corby assault which left the victim with facial fractures have released a CCTV image of a man they want to track down.

Detectives believe the man may have information which could help their investigation after the assault on July 12.

The incident took place between 8.45pm and 9pm when the victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted by three other men who also damaged his car at the junction of Tunwell Lane and Meeting Lane.

A 39-year-old man from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and a 39-year-old man from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.