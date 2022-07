Three men assaulted their victim and damaged his car in Corby’s Old Village last night (Tuesday).

Detectives have launched an investigation after the incident between 8.45pm and 9pm at the junction of Tunwell Lane and Meeting Lane.

They’ve now launched an appeal for information but have not revealed the nature of the attack or the injuries the victim, a man in his 40s, suffered.

