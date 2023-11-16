Man to appear at court over Kettering industrial estate crash which killed Kelsey Walsh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man will appear at court next week after being charged in connection with a crash that killed Kettering’s Kelsey Walsh.

Josh Perkins, of The Crescent in Burton Latimer, is accused of causing death by careless driving over the incident which took place in Telford Way just after 6am on January 24.

The 31-year-old is due to appear before magistrates on Thursday, November 23, police said.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash

Much-loved personal trainer and footballer Kelsey, 23, died after the white Renault Kangoo Maxi he was driving collided with the front of a stationary trailer which was parked in the road.

After his death his family set up the KW Foundation to continue his legacy of helping others and have raised well over £10,000 in his memory.