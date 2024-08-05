Man suffered stab wounds in second Corby knife attack during weekend of violence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The area outside The Phoenix pub was taped off following the incident, although police did not release any further details over the weekend.

It was the second serious knife incident in Corby following a machete attack in Mull Drive, less than a mile away, on Saturday.

Now police have confirmed that the second attack did involve a blade and a man was taken to hospital.

Officers said that, at about 3.20am yesterday (August 4) a fight occurred between two men in the car park next to the Phoenix Public House, which resulted in a man in his 30s sustaining cuts to his ear and a slash wound to his stomach.

The area around The Phoenix was taped off, although the stabbing happened next to the pub in the car park. Image: National World

The man was taken to hospital but was discharged later yesterday following treatment.

Police do not believe the two attacks are related.

Detectives investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist them.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000461987 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.