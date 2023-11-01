Man set to face magistrates after being charged over fatal Geddington collision
A man is set to appear at court after being charged over a Geddington collision which resulted in a pensioner’s death.
Marius Barbu, 24, is accused of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving in connection with the fatal incident which took place on December 2 last year.
An 83-year-old man – named in court documents as Hamidali Muzaffarali Saleri – was in Queen Eleanor Road when he was hit by a reversing Citroen van.
He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries 16 days later on December 18.
Barbu, of Barge Close in Spalding, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday).