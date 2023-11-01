News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Man set to face magistrates after being charged over fatal Geddington collision

He will appear before a court tomorrow
By Sam Wildman
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:43 GMT- 1 min read
Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Northampton Magistrates' Court

A man is set to appear at court after being charged over a Geddington collision which resulted in a pensioner’s death.

Marius Barbu, 24, is accused of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving in connection with the fatal incident which took place on December 2 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An 83-year-old man – named in court documents as Hamidali Muzaffarali Saleri – was in Queen Eleanor Road when he was hit by a reversing Citroen van.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries 16 days later on December 18.

Barbu, of Barge Close in Spalding, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday).