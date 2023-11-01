Man set to face magistrates after being charged over fatal Geddington collision

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A man is set to appear at court after being charged over a Geddington collision which resulted in a pensioner’s death.

Marius Barbu, 24, is accused of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving in connection with the fatal incident which took place on December 2 last year.

An 83-year-old man – named in court documents as Hamidali Muzaffarali Saleri – was in Queen Eleanor Road when he was hit by a reversing Citroen van.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries 16 days later on December 18.