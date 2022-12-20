Man, 83, dies 16 days after being hit by a reversing van in Geddington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision earlier this month in Queen Eleanor Road, Geddington.

The incident happened on December 2 when a reversing Citroen van collided with a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian – an 83-year-old man – was taken to hospital but sadly died 16 days later on Sunday (December 18), of his injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision itself.