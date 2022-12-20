News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man, 83, dies 16 days after being hit by a reversing van in Geddington

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Stephanie Weaver
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 4:03pm

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision earlier this month in Queen Eleanor Road, Geddington.

The incident happened on December 2 when a reversing Citroen van collided with a pedestrian.

Hide Ad

The pedestrian – an 83-year-old man – was taken to hospital but sadly died 16 days later on Sunday (December 18), of his injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses
Most Popular

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision itself.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000713794.

PoliceQueenCitroen