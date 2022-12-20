Man, 83, dies 16 days after being hit by a reversing van in Geddington
Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision earlier this month in Queen Eleanor Road, Geddington.
The incident happened on December 2 when a reversing Citroen van collided with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian – an 83-year-old man – was taken to hospital but sadly died 16 days later on Sunday (December 18), of his injuries.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision itself.
Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000713794.