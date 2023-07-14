Man remanded in custody after being charged over Rothwell burglaries at homes of elderly residents
A man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a number of burglaries in Rothwell.
William Wallace, 49, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (July 14) over a series of incidents on June 29.
He is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation in relation to incidents in Moorfield Road and High Hill Avenue involving elderly residents.
Wallace, of Leicester Road in Market Harborough, is also charged with the attempted burglary of a property in Castle Hill.
He will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on August 30.