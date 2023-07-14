News you can trust since 1897
Man remanded in custody after being charged over Rothwell burglaries at homes of elderly residents

He appeared at court today
By Sam Wildman
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:27 BST

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a number of burglaries in Rothwell.

William Wallace, 49, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (July 14) over a series of incidents on June 29.

He is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation in relation to incidents in Moorfield Road and High Hill Avenue involving elderly residents.

Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Wallace, of Leicester Road in Market Harborough, is also charged with the attempted burglary of a property in Castle Hill.

He will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on August 30.