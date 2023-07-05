Two elderly victims were targeted in Rothwell burglaries which are being linked by police.

Officers have released a description of a man who entered their properties, and say there may have been further connected incidents in the area.

One incident happened close to midnight on June 29 in Moorfield Road. The victim, a 90-year-old man, was visited at home by a man who claimed he owed him money. The male then entered the property without permission and took personal items, some of which were then discarded close by.

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said the male was described as white and in his 50s with grey hair.

Another incident took place in High Hill Avenue in Rothwell at about 10.30am on June 29.

A 78-year-old woman was visited at home by a man who claimed she needed work carried out on her roof. He then entered her property without permission.

Police say the male was described as white and in his 50s with grey hair. He was wearing dark jeans and a black T-Shirt with a logo. He was driving a silver Citroen Berlingo van with ladders on the top.

A number of similar reports have been circulated on local social media pages.

A police spokesman said: “We would appeal to anyone who has been approached in by a man matching the description in a similar manner to please get in touch, if they have not already done so.”