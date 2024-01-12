Man released on bail by murder detectives in Corby
Police have released a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in Corby.
The 63-year-old Corby man had been taken into custody by police investigating a murder in Occupation Road on Wednesday (January 10).
The woman in her 50s has not been formally identified however her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers as the investigation into the circumstances of her death continue.
Police confirmed this evening that he has now been released while they continue their enquiries. A post-mortem examination was due to be held this morning but officers have not yet revealed how the woman died.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts continue to be with her family at this extremely difficult time.”
Anyone with information which could assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000019005, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.