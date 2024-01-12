He was arrested following the sudden death of a woman in her 50s

Police have released a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in Corby.

The 63-year-old Corby man had been taken into custody by police investigating a murder in Occupation Road on Wednesday (January 10).

The woman in her 50s has not been formally identified however her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers as the investigation into the circumstances of her death continue.

Forensics officers in Corby. Image: Patrick McMillan

Police confirmed this evening that he has now been released while they continue their enquiries. A post-mortem examination was due to be held this morning but officers have not yet revealed how the woman died.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts continue to be with her family at this extremely difficult time.”