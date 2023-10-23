Man jailed over 140-plant cannabis factory found at detached Corby house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed over a 140-plant cannabis factory which was found at a detached house in Corby.

Pal Tuci, of no fixed address, was arrested after police discovered the drug farm in Knights Close when they executed a warrant on August 31.

The 40-year-old was charged with producing a class B drug and remanded in custody before later admitting the offence at Northampton Crown Court.

The home in Knights Close, Corby, pictured after a man was arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory there. Image: National World.

Last week he was jailed for a total of nine months.