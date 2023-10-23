Man jailed over 140-plant cannabis factory found at detached Corby house
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been jailed over a 140-plant cannabis factory which was found at a detached house in Corby.
Pal Tuci, of no fixed address, was arrested after police discovered the drug farm in Knights Close when they executed a warrant on August 31.
The 40-year-old was charged with producing a class B drug and remanded in custody before later admitting the offence at Northampton Crown Court.
Last week he was jailed for a total of nine months.
A judge ordered that the drugs and associated paraphernalia are to be destroyed and that £297.50 in cash which was discovered will be forfeited and donated to the Northamptonshire Community Foundation.