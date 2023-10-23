News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Man jailed over 140-plant cannabis factory found at detached Corby house

He’s now behind bars
By Sam Wildman
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed over a 140-plant cannabis factory which was found at a detached house in Corby.

Pal Tuci, of no fixed address, was arrested after police discovered the drug farm in Knights Close when they executed a warrant on August 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 40-year-old was charged with producing a class B drug and remanded in custody before later admitting the offence at Northampton Crown Court.

The home in Knights Close, Corby, pictured after a man was arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory there. Image: National World.The home in Knights Close, Corby, pictured after a man was arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory there. Image: National World.
The home in Knights Close, Corby, pictured after a man was arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory there. Image: National World.
Most Popular

Last week he was jailed for a total of nine months.

A judge ordered that the drugs and associated paraphernalia are to be destroyed and that £297.50 in cash which was discovered will be forfeited and donated to the Northamptonshire Community Foundation.