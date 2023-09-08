News you can trust since 1897
Man charged over cannabis factory found in detached Corby home

He’s being held in custody
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 8th Sep 2023
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST
The home in Knights Close, Corby, where a man was arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory. Image: National World.The home in Knights Close, Corby, where a man was arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory. Image: National World.
A man has appeared in court following the discovery of a cannabis farm at a home in a quiet area of Corby.

Officers announced last week that they had found the factory in a detached house in Knights Close following the execution of a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

They uncovered 140 cannabis plants during the raid on Thursday, August 31, along with equipment associated with the production of the Class B drug.

Police have now confirmed that a 40-year-old man has been remanded in custody

Pal Tuci, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the production of a controlled Class B drug – cannabis – and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court last Friday (September 1). His case was sent to Northampton Crown Court for trial and he will remain in custody until a further hearing next hearing next month. He has not entered a plea.