The home in Knights Close, Corby, where a man was arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory. Image: National World.

A man has appeared in court following the discovery of a cannabis farm at a home in a quiet area of Corby.

Officers announced last week that they had found the factory in a detached house in Knights Close following the execution of a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

They uncovered 140 cannabis plants during the raid on Thursday, August 31, along with equipment associated with the production of the Class B drug.

Police have now confirmed that a 40-year-old man has been remanded in custody

Police have now confirmed that a 40-year-old man has been remanded in custody