Man charged with cultivating cannabis plants following Irthlingborough drugs raid
An 18-year-old man has been charged and remanded in custody following the execution of a warrant at a property in High Street, Irthlingborough.
Leon Spahia was arrested after more than 300 cannabis plants were recovered from the two-storey property following the execution of the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Tuesday (January 23).
Spahia of High Street, Irthlingborough was charged with cultivating cannabis plants – a Class B controlled drug and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, January 25) where he pleaded guilty.
He was remanded in custody until March 6, when he will appear at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing.
Three other people have also been arrested in connection with this investigation.
A 38-year-old man from Irthlingborough has been released on police bail pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled Class B drug – cannabis.
A 50-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both from Luton, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis and conspiracy to cultivate cannabis respectively.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm, along with serious violence, serious and organised crime, and violence against women and girls, is one of four matters of priority for the force.
"If anyone has concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, please report it to us on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”