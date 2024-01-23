Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis following the execution of a warrant in Irthlingborough.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police executed the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address above commercial premises in the town’s High Street this morning (Tuesday, January 23) following community intelligence.

A police spokesman said: “The warrant at the two-storey property recovered about 300 cannabis plants in various states of growth from three rooms over two floors, and a scene guard will remain in place while the drug factory is dismantled.”

Police say an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in cultivating the Class B drug and will be interviewed by police officers in due course.

Inspector Chris Stevens, who led the enforcement activity, said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt drug activities, who bring misery to others.

“This is a prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to take positive action against issues affecting them and I would urge anyone who has concerns about drug dealing within their local communities to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”