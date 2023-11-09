Man charged following stabbing in Kettering town centre
A man has appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) after being charged in connection with a serious assault in Kettering.
Sean Michael McCulloch, of no fixed address, was charged with three offences - section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, and assault by beating of an emergency worker.
This follows an incident shortly before midnight on Tuesday, November 7, when a 38-year-old man sustained a single stab wound to his abdomen in Silver Street, Kettering.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
McCulloch was remanded in custody until December 21 when he is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court.