A man has appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) after being charged in connection with a serious assault in Kettering.

Sean Michael McCulloch, of no fixed address, was charged with three offences - section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

This follows an incident shortly before midnight on Tuesday, November 7, when a 38-year-old man sustained a single stab wound to his abdomen in Silver Street, Kettering.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.