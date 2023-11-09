News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Man charged following stabbing in Kettering town centre

It follows an incident earlier this week
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) after being charged in connection with a serious assault in Kettering.

Sean Michael McCulloch, of no fixed address, was charged with three offences - section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This follows an incident shortly before midnight on Tuesday, November 7, when a 38-year-old man sustained a single stab wound to his abdomen in Silver Street, Kettering.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

McCulloch was remanded in custody until December 21 when he is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court.