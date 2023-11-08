Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Kettering last night (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to Silver Street after the victim, aged 38, was attacked just before midnight.

He suffered a stab wound to his abdomen and was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody today.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.