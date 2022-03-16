Man charged after Corby supermarket worker slashed with knife

A man has been charged after a Corby supermarket worker was slashed with a knife when they challenged a suspected shoplifter.

Brian Foley, 43, has been remanded in custody after being charged over the incident at the Oakley Road Morrisons at 2.55pm on February 2.

The staff member, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he received stitches. He was expected to make a full recovery.

Corby Morrisons.

Foley, of no fixed address, has been charged with wounding with intent, making threats with an offensive weapon in a public place, making threats with a bladed article in a public place and two counts of theft from a shop.