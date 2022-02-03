Corby supermarket worker 'cut with knife' by shoplifter
Detectives were called to the scene
A supermarket worker in Corby has been cut by a knife by a suspected thief on the shop floor
Detectives were called to Morrisons in Oakley Road following a 999 call yesterday (Wednesday, February 2)
Officers were spotted in nearby streets hunting for the suspect, but they are still at large.
The Northants Telegraph believes that the shop worker received stitches to a non-serious wound.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police officers were called to Oakley Road in Corby, yesterday at about 2.55pm, to reports that a staff member had been cut with a knife by a suspected shoplifter.
“The staff member – a man in his 20s - was taken to hospital, but is thankfully expected to make a full recovery.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 using reference number 22000065688.”
Back in 2019, a female shop worker at the same store was knocked unconscious after she tried to tackle a group of three shoplifters.
Morrisons have been contacted for comment.