Man breaks victim's wrist with crutch as detectives link incident to Kettering hammer attack

Police are investigating

A shocking hammer attack in Kettering is being linked by detectives to another incident which left a man with a broken wrist.

An investigation is already ongoing after a man was punched in the face and hit over the head with a weapon by a gang in Alexandra Street on Monday evening (August 30).

Now police are also investigating a further incident just a few hundred metres away which they believe is linked.

Between 9pm and 10pm on the same evening of the hammer attack, a man walking at the junction of Rockingham Road and Dryden Street was approached by another man.

The pair exchanged words before the victim was hit by the other man with a crutch, causing a fracture to his wrist.

A 35-year-old Kettering man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage, or has information about the incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

The attack is the third violent incident in Kettering in the matter of days after a shocking attack saw a man stabbed in Shaftesbury Street on Sunday (August 29).