Victim hit over head with hammer in shocking Kettering gang attack
He was also punched several times in the face
A gang of thugs punched a man several times before striking him with a hammer in a shocking Kettering street robbery.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was in Alexandra Street when he was approached by three men between 9.35pm and 9.40pm on Monday (August 30).
But they then launched a vicious attack by punching him to the face multiple times before hitting him to the head with a hammer.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A police spokesman said: "The first suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s, about 5ft 9in, with black hair, a black beard and wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans.
"The second suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s, about 6ft 3in, of skinny build, with short black hair, clean shaven and wearing blue jeans and black trainers.
"The third suspect is described as a white man, about 30 years old, 5ft 10in, of skinny build and wearing green trainers and a grey tracksuit.
"Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with any relevant dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."