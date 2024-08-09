Look out for Wellingborough man Patrick Fahey wanted back in prison - again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public have been asked to be on the lookout for a Wellingborough man wanted on recall to prison.

Patrick Fahey, aged 37, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the conditions of his licence.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Wellingborough man Patrick Fahey.

Patrick Fahey from Wellingborough/Northants Police

Several appeals have been issued by Northamptonshire Police for Fahey. In 2020 he failed to attend court to answers charges of burglary.

Last year, officers urged members of the public not to approach Fahey if they saw him. He had been sentenced in 2022 after being convicted of a residential burglary.

Anyone who knows where Fahey is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000104567 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.