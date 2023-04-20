Public urged not to approach man with links to Wellingborough who is wanted on recall to prison
Call 999 if you see him
By Sam Wildman
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Police have urged members of the public not to approach a wanted man who has links to the Wellingborough area.
Patrick James Fahy is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.
He was sentenced in 2022 after being convicted of a residential burglary.
Anyone who sees 36-year-old Fahy, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 999.