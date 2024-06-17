Kettering woman who was found with knife said she had it to cut grapes
Officers discovered the 12in kitchen knife in Danielle Seaman’s handbag when she was searched in Toller Street on October 1 last year.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said Seaman, of Lime Road, stated that she had the knife to cut grapes.
The 37-year-old was arrested and charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.
She was found guilty by magistrates in her absence and pleaded guilty to three charges of failing to surrender after skipping previous court hearings.
Magistrates jailed Seaman for 26 weeks, saying the offence was so serious that only a custodial term could be justified.
She must also pay costs of £200 and a surcharge of £154.