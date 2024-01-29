Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering woman due to appear before magistrates in Northampton has skipped her court date.

Danielle Joanne Seaman didn’t turn up at court where she was to answer a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Now, Northants Police are appealing for help to track her down.

Danielle Seaman/Northants Police

A police spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Kettering woman - Danielle Joanne Seaman.

“Seaman, 36, is wanted after failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court to answer a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

“Anyone who knows where Seaman is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”