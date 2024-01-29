Kettering woman wanted on knife charges skips court
A Kettering woman due to appear before magistrates in Northampton has skipped her court date.
Danielle Joanne Seaman didn’t turn up at court where she was to answer a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Now, Northants Police are appealing for help to track her down.
A police spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Kettering woman - Danielle Joanne Seaman.
“Seaman, 36, is wanted after failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court to answer a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
“Anyone who knows where Seaman is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”
Please quote incident number 24000033641 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.