Kettering woman killed by stab wound to the neck

Marta Chmielecka

Marta Chmielecka died after receiving a stab wound to her neck, the opening of an inquest has heard this morning (Thursday, November 11).

Northamptonshire Assistant Coroner Hassan Shah opened the inquest into the tragic death of the 31-year-old who was discovered by detectives in a house in Wood Street, Kettering on October 19.

The court was told that a home office pathologist had confirmed a provisional cause of death of a single stab wound to her neck.

The hearing, which took place at Sessions House in George Row, Northampton, lasted only three minutes and the full hearing was adjourned until April 13, 2022.