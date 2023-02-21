Kettering woman handed suspended sentence over crash which left cyclist with bleed on brain

A Kettering woman has been handed a suspended prison sentence for her role in a crash which had a life-changing impact on a cyclist.

Margaret Brown, of Scott Road, was arrested after the incident on the outskirts of Wellingborough on September 24 last year.

She had been driving a VW Passat on the A509 when she pulled onto the Niort Way/Harrowden Road roundabout at 11.40am and clipped a cyclist, a man in his 60s.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Northamptonshire Police said the cyclist suffered serious injuries including a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Last week Brown, 67, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

Magistrates said the impact on the victim has been life-changing and jailed Brown for 26 weeks, but suspended the sentence for 12 months.