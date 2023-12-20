Kettering thug threatened man with knife before hitting him with glass Yankee candle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering thug smashed a man’s head against a wall and hit him with a glass Yankee candle after wrongly accusing him of stealing.

Convicted robber Patrick Muddiman has had his prison spell extended after admitting causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old, of Whiteford Drive, went out drinking in Huntingdon with his housemates on October 28 last year. Included in the group was a friend of one of his housemates, who was staying at the property in Maryland Avenue overnight.

Patrick Muddiman

Muddiman was described as taking cocaine and drinking alcohol throughout the night and the group returned to the property, but they were woken up early the following morning by Muddiman who accused the victim of stealing money and drugs from him.

When the victim denied any wrongdoing Muddiman smashed his head against a wall and threatened him with a knife, before hitting the man with a glass Yankee candle.

Bleeding from his head, the victim offered to get some money out of a cash machine to make him stop. All of the occupants in the house left together but the victim managed to escape, seek medical attention and contact police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday (December 15) at Peterborough Crown Court Muddiman was jailed for a total of 15 months. The sentence will run consecutively to a six-year prison term he is currently serving for a bungled robbery at a Co-op in Cambridgeshire. During that incident he threatened staff and punched a customer as he was restrained but accidentally left a black wallet containing his driving licence outside the shop – and witnesses identified him from it.

Muddiman had also been locked up in 2019 for being part of an armed gang that terrorised staff as they robbed the Co-op store in Broughton.

Detective Constable Lauren Kirkup said: “Muddiman is a dangerous individual who seems intent on violence and intimidation.

“He singled out the victim and seemed convinced he had stolen from him, even though that was not the case.