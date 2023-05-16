A bungling Kettering robber was caught after leaving his driving licence behind as he fled from the scene.

Patrick Muddiman threatened staff at a Co-op store in Cambridgeshire and punched a customer as he was restrained.

The 38-year-old managed to get away but accidentally left a black wallet containing his driving licence outside the shop – and witnesses identified him from it.

Patrick Muddiman and images of his wallet and licence, which he left at the scene, which have been released by police

Last week (May 12) the prolific criminal was jailed for six years with an extra three years on licence.

Peterborough Crown Court heard Muddiman, who has 24 previous convictions for offences including other robberies, entered the High Street store in Brampton just before 10pm on March 3.

He immediately punched a shop customer who was standing at the till to the back of the head and shoved him out of the way. Then he threatened two staff members working behind the tills, who handed him five and ten pound notes amounting to about £120.

Muddiman, of Whiteford Drive, demanded £20 notes instead but, when told these were kept elsewhere and that staff didn’t have access to them, also demanded a packet of cigarettes.

Muddiman was also caught on CCTV

He was restrained and tackled to the floor by another customer but punched the man he had assaulted earlier for a second time when he tried to help restrain him.

The theft of the cash and damage to the shop amounted to between £400 and £500, but the Co-op also lost about £7,000 in business after having to close for a day.

Muddiman was arrested but answered “no comment” when interviewed by police before he later admitted charges of robbery and assault by beating.

Detective Constable Sarah Longbottom, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident for both customers and staff who were in the shop at the time and genuinely feared for their safety.

“I’d like to thank the brave shop customers who tried to help on the day – and was pleased to see the judge award the man who helped restrain Muddiman with a commendation.

