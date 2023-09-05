News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Kettering thief takes crime count to 150 after admitting more shoplifting offences

He’s found himself in the dock again
By Sam Wildman
Published 5th Sep 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 08:29 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A prolific thief took the number of crimes on his record to 150 after admitting six more Kettering shoplifting incidents.

Phillip Bradford was jailed for eight months in June and, having already spent months on remand, was released not long after being sentenced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But just weeks after becoming a free man the 38-year-old found himself back in the dock after stealing yet again – taking his theft tally alone to 92.

Phillip BradfordPhillip Bradford
Phillip Bradford
Most Popular

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard Bradford, who is of no fixed address but in the Kettering area, carried out five thefts at the town’s Sainsbury’s.

Two were in one day on August 8 – in one he stole three bottles of Whitley Neill gin worth £84 and in the second he stole five Lego sets, valued at £125.

He returned to the Rockingham Road store the next day and helped himself to three more Whitley Neill gin bottles, this time worth £88.50.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On August 12 he stole three bottles of Highland Park whisky worth £126 before taking seven beef roasting joints worth £152.88 on August 18.

Bradford also stole five bags of Ariel washing pods, worth £64.95, from B&M in High Street on August 14.

Magistrates sentenced him to 12 weeks in prison but suspended the sentence for 12 months. He must take part in rehabilitation activities and pay compensation of £553.40 and costs of £85.

When Bradford was last jailed Northampton Crown Court heard his offending was linked to a drug addiction. He apologised and told a judge that burglaries were ‘totally out of character for him’.