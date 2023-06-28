Prolific criminal says sorry for Kettering burglaries as he racks up 144th offence

A prolific criminal apologised in court after racking up his 144th offence by raiding stores in Kettering.

Phillip Bradford, who has convictions for 86 shoplifting incidents, told a judge that burglaries were ‘out of character’ when he appeared in the dock.

On June 21 he was given another prison sentence after Northampton Crown Court heard his offending was linked to a drug addiction.

Phillip Bradford has been handed a prison sentence

Prosecutor Annabel Lenton outlined a series of incidents over the course of just over two weeks which led to another five crimes being added to his record.

The 38-year-old, who was homeless, was spotted on CCTV with another person carrying boxes out of what was Paul’s Stop & Shop in Montagu Street in the early hours of September 15.

He then ran away from police in nearby Victoria Street and was located in a garden with a bag full of sweets and alcohol. The court heard a door at the side of the shop was insecure and the items stolen were worth £500.

Then, on September 28, Bradford was seen in Gold Street holding a bag of items which had been stolen from B&M by another criminal, who the court heard was Leon Wykes.

Ms Lenton said Bradford burgled Home Dzert at The Yards two days later. A window was smashed and he was seen on CCTV to enter at 4am before searching with a torch.

He took the contents of a wallet, which had been left behind by a customer. The court heard the incident caused £800 worth of damage.

Later that day he was in Boots where he was 'well-known' as a shoplifter. He stole electric toothbrushes worth £196, before returning the following day and stealing electric toothbrushes worth £210.

A probation worker told the court that Bradford, who had been held on remand at HMP Peterborough, had ‘extremely poor’ compliance with court orders.

The criminal, who was unrepresented, addressed the court from the dock and said: "I apologise for the burglaries, it's totally out of character."

Sentencing, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said Bradford now has 144 offences on his record.

She told him: "It's clear than an addiction to drugs is behind your offending."

