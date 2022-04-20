Kettering thief back behind bars after ignoring judge's warning

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A prolific Kettering thief is back behind bars after stealing just weeks after a judge gave him a second chance.

Leon Wykes, 22, was warned he would be jailed if he stole as much as a packet of wine gums when he was given a suspended sentence last month.

Northampton Crown Court had heard he’d had the ‘fear of God’ put into him after his first taste of an adult prison when he was held on remand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo suspended Wykes’ 14-month custodial sentence for 18 months to give him a chance to rehabilitate.

But just weeks later the thief, of no fixed address, was caught stealing again.

On April 2 he stole two perfumes from Kettering’s Boots store, worth £98, before taking an electric toothbrush from the town’s Morrisons on April 7.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of theft when he appeared before magistrates and was remanded in custody. He will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on May 11.

Last month’s sentencing heard Wykes had caused misery across the town, committing 11 thefts at stores including Wilko, B&M, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx last year.

He assaulted a B&M store manager on October 18, pushing him into shelves and fleeing after shouting and swearing at staff.