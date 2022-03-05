Wine gum warning for prolific Kettering thief

A prolific Kettering thief who assaulted shop workers has been warned he'll be jailed if he steals as much as a packet of wine gums.

Leon Wykes caused misery at shops across the town, committing 11 thefts at stores including Wilko, B&M, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx last year.

In two incidents he pushed an employee after being challenged and he was remanded in custody at HMP Peterborough on December 28.

Wykes was spared from prison.

After hearing how his first taste of an adult prison had put the fear of God into him, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo decided to give the 22-year-old a chance and suspended his 14-month jail sentence. But he warned him he would be sent straight to prison if he stole anything, including as little as a packet of the chewy sweets.

He said: "I will give you 14 months. No ifs, no buts."

Yesterday (Friday) Northampton Crown Court heard Wykes, of Regent Street, had been convicted of 11 thefts, one count of assault by beating, one of common assault and one of possession of a bladed article.

In the thefts he targeted a number of stores between June and December with items stolen including hair straighteners, Now TV sticks, Vanish stain remover, headphones, electric toothbrushes, fragrance gift sets and boxes of Cadbury chocolate.

Prosecuting, Luc Chignell said Wykes assaulted a B&M store manager when he was challenged on October 18, pushing him into shelves and fleeing after shouting and swearing at staff.

Then on November 29 he committed another assault at the town's Morrisons when he was spotted by an off-duty store worker, having stolen a few days before. The worker challenged him and told him he shouldn't be there as he was banned. Wykes then pushed him, causing him to stumble

The court also heard that Wykes was caught with a 6in kitchen knife in Northampton in 2020 after being spotted on CCTV. It was his second bladed article offence - which usually carries a mandatory six-month prison sentence - with other convictions on his record dating back to the age of 16.

Mitigating, Liam Muir said Wykes' life is 'utterly chaotic' and that he has had 'extreme' issues with drugs.

He said that he was now clean but 'as terrified as he has ever been' after being locked up alongside hardened adult criminals for the first time.

Mr Muir said: "He has had the biggest shock of his young life."

Judge Mayo decided he could suspend Wykes' 14-month sentence for 18 months with conditions to help him rehabilitate.

He said: "I am just persuaded by Mr Muir that there are reasonable prospects of rehabilitation."

Wykes must take part in rehabilitation activities and abstain from alcohol for 120 days. He will have to wear an ankle tag which will monitor if he drinks.