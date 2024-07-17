Kettering pervert who exposed himself to young children said he did it to wind them up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering pervert who indecently exposed himself to youngsters said he did it to wind them up after they verbally abused him.

Adrian Hillyer was arrested after flashing at the group of unknown children – estimated to have been aged under 10 – after they called him a ‘n**ce’.

Police were called and he was then caught on CCTV pursuing them before being arrested in a drunken state.

Last week Hillyer – who was on a suspended sentence at the time – was jailed for a total of 84 weeks after admitting exposure.

Adrian Hillyer from Kettering has been jailed.

Northampton Crown Court heard the incident took place on May 27 when Hillyer was witnessed to pull his trousers and pants down for about five minutes towards three children, who had been heard to have called him a ‘n**ce’ and a pervert.

CCTV enquiries identified the 38-year-old exposing himself in a similar fashion towards three children in a nearby street, but for a shorter period, at roughly the same time.

Hillyer, of Duke Street, was arrested and found to be heavily intoxicated while police efforts to locate and identify the children were unsuccessful.

When interviewed by police he said he had been drunk after a three-day binge and didn’t remember the incident but admitted being the person on CCTV.

He said the children were verbally abusive and that his exposure was an effort to wind them up in return, adding that there was no sexual motivation.

The offence took place just months after Hillyer was handed a suspended prison sentence for affray over his role in a shocking Kettering High Street assault incident.

He joined in abusing a man with two fellow defendants, Ryan Maxwell and Chloe Molloy, before rounding on the victim and pulling him to the ground. Maxwell then pummelled the victim’s head with a wrench at least 20 times before he was able to escape.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo jailed Hillyer for 24 weeks for the exposure incident and activated 60 weeks of his suspended sentence, giving him a total spell behind bars of 84 weeks.

Hillyer must also sign the sex offender register for seven years.