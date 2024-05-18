Kettering paedophile lifted up 12-year-old girl's skirt and looked at her underwear

By Sam Wildman
Published 18th May 2024, 05:00 BST
A convicted paedophile who lifted up a schoolgirl’s skirt and looked at her underwear is back behind bars.

Anthony Farrow was jailed in 2021 after being caught asking what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for her knickers in an online sting.

Now he’s been locked up again after an incident at a bus stop in the Kettering district earlier this month.

The 35-year-old, formerly of Corby but most recently of Kettering, hugged a 12-year-old girl, lifted up her skirt twice and looked at her underwear.

Anthony Farrow has been jailed again.

He was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court Farrow – who has also previously failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements – was jailed for six months.

Magistrates said the offence was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

When he was first locked up in 2021 a court heard that Farrow sent sick messages to a Facebook user, who he thought was aged 13, and encouraged them to perform sex acts.

He also tried to video call them and sent a lewd image of himself. But after giving them his address to send their underwear to a paedophile hunter group turned up at his door – because he had been unknowingly talking to them all along. When he was confronted by the paedophile hunter group he admitted contacting 10 children in total.