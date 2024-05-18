Kettering paedophile lifted up 12-year-old girl's skirt and looked at her underwear
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anthony Farrow was jailed in 2021 after being caught asking what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for her knickers in an online sting.
Now he’s been locked up again after an incident at a bus stop in the Kettering district earlier this month.
The 35-year-old, formerly of Corby but most recently of Kettering, hugged a 12-year-old girl, lifted up her skirt twice and looked at her underwear.
He was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.
At Northampton Magistrates’ Court Farrow – who has also previously failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements – was jailed for six months.
Magistrates said the offence was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.
When he was first locked up in 2021 a court heard that Farrow sent sick messages to a Facebook user, who he thought was aged 13, and encouraged them to perform sex acts.
He also tried to video call them and sent a lewd image of himself. But after giving them his address to send their underwear to a paedophile hunter group turned up at his door – because he had been unknowingly talking to them all along. When he was confronted by the paedophile hunter group he admitted contacting 10 children in total.