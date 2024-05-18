Kettering paedophile lifted up 12-year-old girl's skirt and looked at her underwear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A convicted paedophile who lifted up a schoolgirl’s skirt and looked at her underwear is back behind bars.

Anthony Farrow was jailed in 2021 after being caught asking what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for her knickers in an online sting.

Now he’s been locked up again after an incident at a bus stop in the Kettering district earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old, formerly of Corby but most recently of Kettering, hugged a 12-year-old girl, lifted up her skirt twice and looked at her underwear.

Anthony Farrow has been jailed again.

He was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court Farrow – who has also previously failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements – was jailed for six months.

Magistrates said the offence was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was first locked up in 2021 a court heard that Farrow sent sick messages to a Facebook user, who he thought was aged 13, and encouraged them to perform sex acts.