Kettering nightclub boss 'disappointed' after man stabbed outside venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The boss of a Kettering nightclub says he’s disappointed after a stabbing outside his venue at the weekend.

Sahil Kotecha has pledged to increase security measures and search people using a metal detector after the incident outside Tropicana in Ebenezer Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the premises – which opened in October – when a man in his 30s was assaulted following an altercation in the club’s outside area between midnight and 12.20am on Saturday (April 13).

Sahil Kotecha, owner of Tropicana

After he left the premises he realised he had been stabbed in the chest but his injury was not life-threatening or life changing.

A 24-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Tropicana owner Mr Kotecha said: "I’m disappointed with what’s happened and hopefully it does not happen again.

"We will do all we can to prevent it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that security staff ‘did their job’ and that they are working with police, with banning orders for the venue issued as a result of the incident.

The nightclub had to close early at 12.45am – more than two hours before it was due to shut at 3am.

Tropicana hope to increase their opening hours later this month on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, staying open until 4am rather than 3am, and have applied to change their licence.

Northamptonshire Police have appealed for information and urged witnesses to Saturday’s assault to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesman said: “The outside area of the licensed premises would have been busy at this time of night, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the altercation between two men or the actual assault.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.