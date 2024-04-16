Man stabbed in the chest outside Kettering club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault outside a nightclub in Ebenezer Place, Kettering between midnight and 12.20am on Saturday, April 13.

Officers are investigating an altercation in the outside area of Tropicana Club and appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a man in his 30s was assaulted.

A force spokesman said: “After he left the premises, he realised he had been stabbed in the chest however, the injury was not life-threatening or life changing.

"The outside area of the licensed premises would have been busy at this time of night, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the altercation between two men or the actual assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000214489 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.