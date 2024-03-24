Kettering flasher to be sentenced next month after police appeal to track him down
A Kettering man who pleaded guilty to indecent exposure will be sentenced next month after a police appeal to track him down.
Garry Owen, 38, failed to appear at court earlier this month and officers appealed for the public’s help to find him.
And the following day Owen, of no fixed address but of the Kettering area, did appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court where he admitted a charge of failing to surrender.
He had pleaded guilty to indecent exposure on January 22, court records show.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said he indecently exposed himself at about 3.30pm on January 20 in Barton Seagrave and was seen doing so by a number of people.
Owen was granted unconditional bail so a pre-sentence report could be completed and he will be sentenced at the same court on April 11.