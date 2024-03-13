Kettering man wanted by police after failing to appear at court in connection with indecent exposure charge
Officers want to hear from anyone who knows where he is
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northants Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Kettering man Garry Roger Owen.
Owen, 38, is wanted after he failed to appear at court in connection with a charge of indecent exposure.
Anyone who knows where Owen is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000040136 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.