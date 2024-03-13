Kettering man wanted by police after failing to appear at court in connection with indecent exposure charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northants Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Kettering man Garry Roger Owen.

Owen, 38, is wanted after he failed to appear at court in connection with a charge of indecent exposure.

Anyone who knows where Owen is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.