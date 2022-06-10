Kettering flasher freed from prison after winning court appeal

A Kettering flasher who was branded a risk to women has been freed from prison after winning a court appeal in London.

Jack Meech was jailed for eight months in April after repeatedly exposing himself, leaving a woman ‘freaked out’ and 'disgusted' by his warped behaviour.

But yesterday (Thursday) his jail term was quashed and he was instead given a suspended sentence after appeal judges ruled his punishment was too harsh.

The 31-year-old appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice over videolink from HMP Peterborough, where he had spent about six weeks behind bars. He was denied bail pending his appeal but the hearing was expedited.

Northampton Crown Court had previously heard that Meech, formerly of Brambleside, was arrested after he flashed on eight occasions last year and performed a lewd act.

He had told officers who came to arrest him: "I know what this is about."

Meech later denied exposure but was convicted by a jury and showed no remorse, the court heard.

Jailing him in April, Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking QC told Meech he was “utterly selfish” and said she was not convinced there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

But yesterday appeal judges disagreed with his sentence, ruling that his offending had been placed into wrong category of sentencing guidelines and that the punishment should have been suspended instead.

They agreed with defence barrister Ann-Marie Talbot’s argument that the sentence was manifestly excessive.

Lord Justice Fulford said: "Eight months was unnecessarily long.”

The court heard Meech was of previous good character and had experienced depression during the Covid pandemic.

A probation officer at his original sentencing hearing had recommended that he was given a community order with rehabilitation activities and unpaid work.

Lord Justice Fulford added: "The probation officer clearly considered that rehabilitation was a real possibility.”

Meech’s sentence was quashed and replaced with a sentence of four months in prison, suspended for 12 months.