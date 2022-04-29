'A risk to women': Kettering pervert locked up

A Kettering pervert was branded a risk to women as he was put behind bars for repeatedly exposing himself.

Jack Meech was arrested after he flashed on eight occasions last year and performed a lewd act.

Northampton Crown Court heard a woman was left 'freaked out' and 'disgusted' by his warped behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Crown Court

On Wednesday (April 27) Her Honour Judge Judge Adrienne Lucking QC told the 31-year-old he was “utterly selfish” as he was jailed for eight months.

Northampton Crown Court heard that Meech, of Brambleside, told officers who came to arrest him: "I know what this is about."

He later denied exposure but was convicted by a jury and showed no remorse, the court heard.

Prosecuting, Leanne Summers said his actions had a significant impact and said a woman was left "disgusted, panicked and uneasy".

Defending, Ann-Marie Talbot said Meech had no previous convictions and was considered by friends and family to be ‘quite shy’.

She said there had been no further incidents since he was arrested and urged the case for a suspended sentence so he could rehabilitate.

She said: "He is young enough to be able to address this offending behaviour and ensure that nothing of the like would ever happen again."

But Her Honour Judge Lucking QC said she was not convinced there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

She told Meech: "You are a risk to women."

There were sobs in the public gallery as Meech was jailed for eight months and was told he will serve up to half in custody before being released on licence.

He will be on the register for sex offenders for 10 years.

What is indecent exposure?

Indecent exposure is when someone deliberately exposes themselves in order to frighten or upset someone else.

It carries a maximum sentence of two years in custody. Anyone convicted of the offence who is given either a community sentence of 12 months or more, or a prison sentence, is also required to sign the register for sex offenders.