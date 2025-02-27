Kettering criminal on the run
A man with links to Kettering, Wellingborough and Northampton is on the run after breaching the conditions of his licence.
Huwie Langdon, 34, was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to vehicle interference, assault by beating as well as possession of a knife on November 11 last year.
However he had already spent the time on remand and was released.
He has now breached the conditions of his licence.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who knows where Langdon is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 25000112692 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.