Habitual criminal sent back to jail after being found with a knife in Kettering

Huwie Langdon. Image: NW

A Kettering man is back in jail after admitting more offences.

Huwie Langdon, 34, has been jailed after admitting three new charges at Northampton Crown Court.

He was at the court earlier this week to plead guilty to vehicle interference after he targeted a Volkswagen in Kettering on November 11 last year.

Langdon of no fixed abode but previously of Kettering and Wellingborough, also admitted and assault by beating on the same date, as well as possession of a kitchen knife in Princes Street.

Recorder Robert Moretto imprisoned Langdon for six months.

Langdon has previously been prosecuted for a range of offences including theft from a motor vehicle, drug possession, knife possession, and assaulting police officers. He was imprisoned at the end of 2024 for assaults on two officers.