Kettering cannabis factory criminal spared prison

Police seized these cannabis plants. Credit: Northants Telegraph

A man caught growing cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds in a terraced Kettering house has been spared prison.

Sebastian Socha was arrested in a raid in Connaught Street last year after police were tipped off by a member of the public.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody when officers from the Kettering Police Team found the cannabis factory at about 3pm on November 25.

About 20 plants of the class B drug, potentially worth more than £10,000 when drugs were harvested, were discovered in a sophisticated set up with fans and lights.

Socha, now of Fields View in Wellingborough, admitted producing cannabis when he appeared before magistrates in Northampton.

This week he faced a possible prison sentence - but was spared custody and instead handed a community order.

He must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.

Magistrates ordered that the cannabis plants are destroyed.

A second man arrested as part of the investigation is currently wanted by police.

Pawel Kulik, of Connaught Street, was also charged with producing cannabis and was due to appear before magistrates in June.

But the 28-year-old did not turn up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.