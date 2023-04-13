Kettering boy, 13, arrested after noxious substance sprayed at Corby Co-op staff

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a noxious substance was sprayed in the faces of workers at a Corby Co-op.

Police launched a major investigation after the Easter Sunday (April 9) attack at the Welland Vale Road store.

The incident took place at about 2.40pm when brave staff confronted two youths who they believed were behaving suspiciously in the store.

Staff at Welland Vale Co-op were treated in hospital for their injuries. Picture by Sharon Graham.

One of the males is alleged to have produced an unknown substance and sprayed it at staff before running off.

The staff – three females and a male – suffered reddening to the skin and blistering to the mouth.

Paramedics and firefighters also attended the incident and all four Co-op employees were admitted to hospital for treatment before being later discharged.

Earlier this week police said they were carrying out forensic tests on their clothing to see if they can determine what the noxious substance was.

Police have since confirmed that a 13-year-old boy from Kettering was arrested on Tuesday, April 11, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has since been released on police bail pending further investigations.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating this incident are still appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have any information which could assist with their enquiries.

"They can be contacted on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”