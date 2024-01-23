Jail for Corby man involved in late-night disorder outside the bingo
A Corby man involved in a street altercation has been sent back to jail.
Jordan Mark Brown, 32, was given a 12-week prison term by magistrates after he admitted being involved in a public order incident outside Castle Bingo in George Street, Corby.
Brown, of Tansor Close, Corby, appeared before magistrates in Northampton on December 29, 2023, to admit one charge of using threatening behaviour during an incident back in July last year.
He was convicted under section four of the public order act which means his behaviour was sufficient to cause others to believe he would use violence against them.
The charge came after police were called to an incident at about 3am on July 15 during which a group of men were reported to have been involved in a fight in George Street. One of the men ultimately suffered a broken jaw although Brown was not charged with any assault.
Brown has several convictions under his belt and was imprisoned after he was convicted of dealing class A drugs from an offence recorded in 2019. Last year, after his release from jail, he was recalled to prison following the incident at Castle Bingo.