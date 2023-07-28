Wanted man may be in Corby as convicted drugs offender recalled to prison

Residents in the Corby area have been asked to be on the lookout for a 32-year-old man with links to the area – but warned not to approach him.

Jordan Mark Brown, convicted in 2019 for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence and displaying poor behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help locate a 32-year-old man.

Jordan Mark Brown

“Jordan Mark Brown has links to the Corby area and is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence and displaying poor behaviour. He was convicted in 2019 for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

“Anyone who sees Brown, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but instead call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”