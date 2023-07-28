News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Wanted man may be in Corby as convicted drugs offender recalled to prison

He is wanted on recall to prison
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read

Residents in the Corby area have been asked to be on the lookout for a 32-year-old man with links to the area – but warned not to approach him.

Jordan Mark Brown, convicted in 2019 for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence and displaying poor behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help locate a 32-year-old man.

Jordan Mark BrownJordan Mark Brown
Jordan Mark Brown
Most Popular

“Jordan Mark Brown has links to the Corby area and is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence and displaying poor behaviour. He was convicted in 2019 for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

“Anyone who sees Brown, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but instead call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Quote incident number: 19000449447.