'I'm not stupid enough to do that', says man who Tasered police officer in Rothwell

A man who Tasered a police officer in Rothwell during a struggle claimed he wasn’t stupid enough to do it when he was finally caught.

Daniel Stocker activated the firearm – which was in another officer’s hands – after refusing to stay where he was and get on the floor.

The Taser discharge struck a female constable who was standing in front of him, but thankfully she wasn’t seriously injured.

Daniel Stocker

Yesterday (Wednesday) 32-year-old Stocker, formerly of Corby, was jailed for more than three years.

Northampton Crown Court heard two police officers were looking for a transit van in Rothwell on February 7 this year when they thought they spotted it at about 8pm.

They approached the vehicle, which was in a hotel car park in Bridge Street, and found a number of men outside it.

Stocker was at the back of the van and prosecutor Laura Blackband said the officers told him to stay where he was, but instead he walked towards them.

When he was told to get on the floor Stocker, most recently of Gold Street in Desborough, said: "I have done nothing wrong."

The police officers tried to get a hold of him and there was a physical struggle before one of the constables took out his Taser and had his hands on it.

But during the struggle Stocker activated the Taser and its electrical discharge struck the officer on her vest before glancing her finger.

Ms Blackband said it was not clear whether it was intended or ‘whether it was serendipity’, but that the officer suffered no serious injuries.

She said: "She was extremely shocked."

Stocker was able to flee and went on the run but was found two days later at a friend's house, hiding under some clothing.

He was taken into custody and gave largely no comment answers when interviewed but at one point appeared to be laughing.

He told police: "I'm not f****** stupid, I would not be f****** stupid enough to Taser a police officer."

Ms Blackband said: "He seemed to find it fairly amusing."

Stocker, who has convictions for 11 previous convictions, later admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer and one of making use of a firearm with intent to resist arrest.

The court heard he also admitted a charge of affray over an incident at the Rockingham Arms pub in Corby in May 2021.

Police had been called to reports of a fight involving knives and a piece of wood and Stocker was identified as being involved in the incident by a family member.

Ms Blackband said someone was stabbed during the fight but that there was no suggestion that Stocker was responsible.

Mitigating, Daniel Green said Stocker deserved credit for his guilty pleas and that the Taser incident was not planned.

Mr Green said Stocker accepted that he had grappled with the officer but that he had not intended for the Taser to be discharged.

Sentencing, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told Stocker that he was old enough to know better, adding that he suspected he was addicted to drugs and that his life was 'rather a mess'.