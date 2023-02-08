Corby man on run after police officer assaulted in Rothwell
A police officer was assaulted
A Corby man is being hunted in connection with an incident in which a police officer was assaulted yesterday (Tuesday, February 7) at 8.20pm.
Daniel Stocker had failed to appear at court in Northampton last month after being charged with an affray in 2021.
Now police are looking for help locating the 32-year-old who may have information about the incident in Rothwell.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel Stocker.
“The 32-year-old of Corby is wanted in connection with an incident in Bridge Street, Rothwell, yesterday (February 7) in which a police officer was assaulted. “Thankfully no serious injuries were sustained.”
He is also wanted on warrant after failing to appear before Northampton Crown Court on January 9, 2023, after being charged in connection with an affray in May 2021.
Anyone who sees Stocker, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.