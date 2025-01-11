Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Please note: This story contains details of child sexual abuse and may be very difficult for some people to read.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More witnesses have been giving evidence in the case against Robert Gould, who is accused of 31 assaults against 14 boys in the 1970s and 80s when he was a teacher at South End Junior School in Rushden.

He denies all of the allegations.

The 74-year-old, of Wellingborough Road, Rushden, is standing trial at Northampton Crown Court. The jury has already heard from two witnesses who were alleged victims of Gould while they were schoolboys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Crown Court. File image.

On Thursday and Friday the jury heard evidence from six more men, who were all boys at the time of the alleged abuse.

Witness C said that he would have Gould for games lessons, and one day after they had got changed he asked all the other children to leave the classroom. He told Witness C to stay behind, took him into a walk-in cupboard and closed the door behind them.

Gould then pulled the waistband of the boy’s shorts and looked down them.

"I thought, what’s he doing that for?” said the witness.

He was then sent back to class.

He said there were no other similar incidents, but he said he remembered Gould pulling other children closer to him at his desk.

“I was only eight-years-old.” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was very innocent. As you get older you see things in the paper.. and you realise these things happen and you think ‘hmm’.”

The court was told that Witness C had, as an adult, told his partner what had happened, as well as a friend of his.

Statements from both were read to the court outlining their recollections of Witness C’s disclosures.

He was asked under cross examination whether he was sure about what had happened.

"Yes, absolutely, 100 per cent,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury was also shown video of a police interview with a fourth alleged victim, Witness D. He spoke about how he was called to the front of the classroom to read to Gould.

"He would get us to sit on his lap and get you to read a book,” he said.

He said the subsequent sexual assaults, which happened on at least two occasions while he was reading to Gould, would last two or three minutes while all the other children were in the classroom.

He was asked by prosecution barrister Giles Fleming whether there was chance the contact was accidental.

“No way,” he said.

"What was going through your mind?” said Mr Fleming.

"I didn’t think it was right,” said Witness D.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I was nine-years-old. I was a shy boy. In those days I was a bit naive.”

The court heard that Witness D had been approached in the supermarket by Witness A several years ago. He spoke to him about Gould and said that there were allegations against him.

Under cross examination he was asked by defence barrister James Gray why he had come forward, and if it was linked to compensation.

"What would I gain out it it?” said Witness D, “What would I gain after 50 years?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court also heard a written statement from the mum of two of the victims who said that she remembered her child (Witness B) had not wanted to go to school and had repeatedly vomited.

She said she remembered taking him to the doctor’s but said he had not disclosed the alleged abuse at that time.

The police interview of a fifth alleged victim (Witness E) was also shown to the jury. He said he was assaulted just a few weeks after starting in Gould’s class.

He said he was also called to his desk and touched intimately by Gould.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn’t have any understanding of what was going on,” he said.

"I couldn’t bring myself to tell anyone.”

He said that he remembered a time another man had publicly challenged Gould in church in the 1990s.

Later, he said he thought it was time to tell someone about what had happened.

"I decided to do something about it,” he said.

Three more witnesses were also in court yesterday morning (Friday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witness F said, on a pre-recorded police interview video, that he had been messaged nearly four years ago by a former school friend who said the police were looking into Gould.

He didn’t reply to the message, but when police then got in touch with him he told them about an incident where Gould had stroked his inner thigh.

He demonstrated what had happened to him to the police officer. He said he had also witnessed other children involved in the ‘same scenario.’

Under cross examination, defence barrister asked Witness F: “Is it right that you would not have made the allegations had the police not approached you?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think that’s probably fair comment,” he replied. “I told the police what happened and they said ‘you’re a victim’ and that’s why I’m here.”

Another man, Witness G, recounted how he had been in the school chess club and Gould had asked him to sit on his lap while he stroked the inside of his leg.

"I only went to chess club once,” he said. “I never went back.”

Another alleged victim, Witness H, told in a police interview how Gould had come over to him in class and asked him to stand up. He sat down on the boy’s chair and asked him to sit on his lap. He then put his hand in his pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The older I got, the more I thought it was odd behaviour,” he said.

He then described how, later that year, Gould had instructed the class on how to masturbate, and had told them exactly how he masturbated.

He said he had also later come across Gould when he was running the Park Road Methodist Church youth club.

The trial continues.