Rushden school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 14 young boys goes on trial

Please note: This story contains details of child sexual abuse and may be very difficult for some people to read.

A former South End Junior School teacher is standing trial accused of sexually assaulting a string of pupils during the 1970s and 80s.

The men accusing Robert Gould of being a serial abuser during his time at the Rushden school have began giving evidence at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, January ).

Prosecutor Claire Howell opened her case in court on Wednesday (January 8) afternoon, outlining the 31 offences that involve 14 separate victims, who are now adults.

Robert Gould is standing trial at Northampton Crown Court. File image.

Wearing a shirt, tie and green coat, Gould, who is now 74, stood to reply ‘not guilty’ 31 times as the charges were put to him in court room number 3.

The offences are alleged to have happened over a 16-year period, between 1971 and 1987, when Robert Gould was a class teacher at the Wymington Road school. He also helped run the swimming and football teams as well as a chess club.

The jury were also told that Gould, of Wellingborough Road, Rushden, has a historic child abuse conviction from the 1980s, for which he served a prison sentence.

Gould denies all the allegations against him and says that the incidents did not happen. He says that some of the victims have colluded, and have made the allegations so they can seek compensation.

A police interview with the first witness (Witness A), who has lifelong anonymity along with all the alleged victims, was played in court during the first day of witness evidence yesterday. In the recording, he told officers how he had been indecently touched by Gould when he was called up to his desk in class to read to him.

He said it had happened on so many occasions that he couldn’t remember how many times he’d been assaulted.

"It became normal to go up there and his arm would come out and around you and you knew you were going to sit on his lap,” he said.

Witness A said this was when the sexual assault would occur.

“You’d read three or four pages to him and that was it. It was the next pupil’s turn,” he said.

"We knew he was doing it to other children because afterwards we’d joke about it.

"’Have you been on Gouldy’s knee?’

"45 years down the line we still talk about it.”

He first went to the police in 2021 but said that he had told his mum at the time of the offences.

“She got in touch with the school as far as I can remember,” he said. “Nothing ever came of it.”

He also recalled that the school had a swimming pool and after lessons, he said Mr Gould would come in while he the children were changing and he would inappropriately touch him to ‘check he was dry’.

"We didn’t understand he was doing anything wrong,” said Witness A. “He was a teacher making sure we were dry.”

Witness A then gave evidence live in court before the jury. He said that after he went to the police in 2021 he then spoke to some other people he thought could be victims of Mr Gould, to tell them that he had made the allegations.

Under cross examination, defence barrister James Gray asked Witness A if he was sure that his mother had gone into school to complain.

"Yes,” he replied.

"But nothing was done?” replied Mr Gray.

Witness A explained that he couldn’t remember exactly when the abuse stopped, and that it might have stopped after his mother raised it with the school.

He said that he had seen newspaper reports about Gould’s conviction in the 1980s.

Mr Gray asked why he had spoken to other potential victims when he had been told not to discuss the case.

Witness A said that he had only been told not to discuss it months after this first police interview. He denied encouraging others to make similar allegations.

“It’s been suggested your motivation was money,” said Mr Gray.

"It’s not,” said the witness. “I had the chance to fill in the (compensation) forms and I didn’t. Money’s not going to solve what he did.”

Under re-examination he said: “I’ve got nothing to gain by lying. I’ve never told anyone to lie. Not at all.”

The jury was then shown a recording of a police interview with a second alleged victim, Witness B. He had been on the school football team and at the end of a session, he was told to line up with other pupils to check he was properly changed back into his school uniform.

He told the officers how he had watched as the children lined up in front of him were sexually assaulted by Gould, under the pretence of him tucking in their shirts.

“I started to make sure to tuck myself in to make sure I didn’t get the same treatment,” said Witness B.

"He said ‘you’re not going home like that’”

He then proceeded to sexually assault Witness B while pretending to straighten up his uniform.

"My reaction was to get out of the room,” he said. “I got my kit together and left. I didn’t tell anybody. I knew something wasn’t right.

"He was adamant he was going to have his two seconds of fun.”

After that, Witness B said he became violently sick every morning at the thought of going to school. He was taken to the doctors’ on several occasions and given medicine. Contemporaneous medical reports were read to the jury confirming the medical attention that had been sought.

Witness B described Gould as ‘leery’ and recalled he would wear ‘skimpy’ shorts.

In court, during live evidence, he was asked how well he knew the other victims and he said that he had been originally approached by Witness A who told him he had gone to the police about Gould. He said he knew some of the other victims and saw them occasionally around the town.

His brother is also one of Gould’s alleged victims.

Under cross examination he was also asked about compensation. Mr Gray said: “Did you think that if you made an allegation you might be able to claim compensation? Is that why you’ve made this false allegation?”

Witness B replied: “I was told that was a possibility. I have not made a false allegation. I have not applied for compensation.”

The trial continues, and may last for up to three weeks.